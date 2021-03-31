Left Menu

Yemen receives 360,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped via COVAX Facility

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine doses is a critical moment for Yemen,” said UNICEF Representative Philippe Duamelle.

UNICEF | Aden | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:19 IST
Yemen receives 360,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped via COVAX Facility
“We are delighted Yemen has received its first COVAX vaccine doses and we look forward to the launch of the vaccination campaign,” said Rehan Hafiz, Senior Country Manager Yemen, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Image Credit: ANI

Today, Yemen received 360,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped via the COVAX Facility, a partnership between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO). The AstraZeneca vaccines licensed and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India will enable health workers and other priority populations vulnerable to COVID-19 to be protected against the virus.

UNICEF Representative, Philippe Duamelle, and WHO Representative, Dr Adham Ismail, took delivery of the vaccines in Aden, together with the Minister of Health and Population Dr Qasim Buhaibeh, and the Deputy Minister of Public Health and Population Dr Ali Alwaleedi. The 360 000 doses arrived together with 13 000 safety boxes and 1 300 000 syringes that are critical for the safe and effective roll-out of the vaccination campaign. This first batch is part of 1.9 million doses that Yemen will initially receive throughout 2021.

"The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine doses is a critical moment for Yemen," said UNICEF Representative Philippe Duamelle. "As COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world, Yemen now has the capacity to protect those most at risk, including health workers, so that they can safely continue to provide life-saving interventions for children and families. Vaccines work, vaccines save lives, now let's start getting people vaccinated," he added.

"This shipment represents an important step in the fight against COVID-19 in Yemen. It will help save lives, including those at the highest risk of serious disease, and will help protect the health system. These safe and effective vaccines will be a gamechanger, but for the foreseeable future we must continue wearing masks, physically distance and avoid crowds," said Dr Adham Ismail, WHO Representative in Yemen.

"We are delighted Yemen has received its first COVAX vaccine doses and we look forward to the launch of the vaccination campaign," said Rehan Hafiz, Senior Country Manager Yemen, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. "Thanks to the work of the Government of Yemen and of the COVAX partners, and with the support of our donors, we are now able to protect our most vulnerable populations. Our work is only just beginning but the arrival of the first COVAX COVID-19 doses is a major milestone for Yemen."

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with UNICEF as key implementing partner, as well as civil society organisations, vaccine manufacturers, the World Bank, and others.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dal Lake among several others in J&K to be declared protected wetlands

Srinagars Dal Lake along with five other famous ones in Jammu and Kashmir are to be declared protected wetlands, an official said on Wednesday.The other lakes which are to be declared protected wetlands include Purmandal lake, also called C...

Maharashtra reports 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 227 deaths in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the states health department on Wednesday. The total cases reached 28,12,980 including 24,00,727 recoveries and the death t...

Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn't wed before Windsor service

The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couples claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.During an interview with ...

Suspected Islamists kill 23 civilians in eastern Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 31 Reuters - S uspected Islamist militants killed at least 23 civilians in an overnight raid on a village near Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the provincial governors office said on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021