Covid: 56 more deaths, 2,452 more cases in Punjab

Covid-19 claimed 56 more lives in Punjab in the last 24 years, pushing the death toll due to the disease till Wednesday to 6,868 in the state which also registered 2,452 fresh infections, taking the count to 2,39,734.

The number of active cases rose from 23,731 on Tuesday to 23,832 on Wednesday, a medical bulletin issued by the Punjab government said.

Advertisement

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 343 new Covid-19 cases with Ludhiana recording 328 cases, Amritsar 296 and Mohali 254.

The districts where Covid-19 deaths occurred included Hoshiarpur (9), Ludhiana (8) and Patiala (8).

A total of 2,788 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,09,034, the bulletin said.

There were 37 critical patients on ventilator support in Punjab on Wednesday while 312 were on Oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 59,32,096 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 266 coronavirus cases, pushing the total count to 26,999.

With no death in the past 24-hours, the toll stands at 379 in the city, a medical bulletin issued by the Chandigarh administration said.

The number of active cases rose from 2,831 on Tuesday to 2,918 on Wednesday, it said.

A total of 179 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 23,702, it added.

A total of 3,11,905 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,83,876 tested negative while reports of 204 samples were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)