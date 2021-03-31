Left Menu

Macron to make COVID-19 address as third wave swamps French hospitals

French President Emmanuel Macron is to address the nation on Wednesday and is expected to announce that schools will close in April as he seeks to change the course of a third wave of COVID-19 infections that risk overwhelming hospitals.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:03 IST
Macron to make COVID-19 address as third wave swamps French hospitals
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron is to address the nation on Wednesday and is expected to announce that schools will close in April as he seeks to change the course of a third wave of COVID-19 infections that risk overwhelming hospitals. A government official said an extension of the April school holidays was an option.

An operation to transfer intensive care patients from overloaded hospitals to lesser-hit regions and a full lockdown in the hardest-hit parts of France had also been discussed, the source said. BFM TV reported a four-week shutdown of schools was under consideration, with one week of remote learning and three weeks of holiday instead of the planned fortnight.

Macron, 43, has sought to avoid a third large lockdown since the start of the year, gambling that if he could steer France out of the pandemic without locking the country down again he would give the economy a chance to recover from a deep slump. But the former investment banker's options have narrowed as more contagious strains of the coronavirus sweep across France and much of Europe.

Asked if Macron's televised address would amount to an admission that he had got the strategy wrong, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told a news briefing: "There had been successes and there have probably been mistakes. What's important is to recognise this." Daily new infections have doubled since February to nearly 40,000. On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care breached 5,000, exceeding the peak hit during a six-week-long lockdown in the autumn. Thousands of school classes have been closed.

Parliament will vote on Thursday on the measures announced by Macron. "That tells you steps will be taken on a national level," the government source said. HIT TO RECOVERY?

Stay-at-home orders risk slowing the pace of recovery in the euro zone's second-largest economy from last year's depression. Macron's address, due at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), weighed on the European single market's euro currency, analysts said.

France faces having to tighten measures just as neighbouring Britain slowly emerges from a lockdown imposed in early January. "We needed a strict lockdown and huge vaccination drive earlier, but it's still not too late," Gilbert Deray, a senior clinician at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris told Europe 1 radio.

A nationwide nightly curfew has been in place since December and restaurants, bars and cinemas have been closed for months. Ten days ago, the government shut non-essential stores and limited people's movements in Paris and other regions ravaged by the virus. Schools have been kept open since the first lockdown ended, but Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said it was time to close them, with the virus spreading through classrooms.

Macron had hoped France's COVID-19 vaccine campaign would reduce the numbers falling gravely ill. But the vaccine rollout is only now finding its stride three months in, with just 12% of the population inoculated. Warm weather drew crowds onto the banks of the Seine and the Riviera's beaches. Mobility data analysed by Reuters showed the existing measures were having markedly less impact than prior lockdowns, reflecting the tough reality facing Macron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Properties gives exit to HDFC Property Fund in Pune project

Godrej Properties on Wednesday said it has increased stake in Godrej Realty to 100 per cent from 51 per cent by acquiring equity shares from HDFC Property Fund.Godrej Realty Private Limited is engaged in construction and development of land...

Dal Lake among several others in J&K to be declared protected wetlands

Srinagars Dal Lake along with five other famous ones in Jammu and Kashmir are to be declared protected wetlands, an official said on Wednesday.The other lakes which are to be declared protected wetlands include Purmandal lake, also called C...

Maharashtra reports 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 227 deaths in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the states health department on Wednesday. The total cases reached 28,12,980 including 24,00,727 recoveries and the death t...

Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn't wed before Windsor service

The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couples claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier.During an interview with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021