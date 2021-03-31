Coronavirus surge could be worse than the last for the Americas: PAHO

Countries in the Americas could see a worse surge in coronavirus cases than the previous surge last year, with Brazil, Uruguay and Cuba already suffering more, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Director Carissa Etienne said the end of the southern hemisphere summer, following holidays where families and friends grouped together and spread cases, had prompted spikes. She urged people to stay at home and urged governments to think hard before lowering movement restrictions.

