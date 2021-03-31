Italy reports 467 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 23,904 new cases

Left Menu

Italy reported 467 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 529 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,904 from 16,017.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:12 IST
Italy reported 467 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 529 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,904 from 16,017. Some 351,221 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 301,451, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 109,346 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.58 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 29,180 on Wednesday, down from 29,231 a day earlier.

There were 283 new admissions to intensive care units, slightly up from 269 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 3,710 from a previous 3,716.

