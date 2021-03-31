Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:27 IST
Cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given crosses 6.43 cr: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.43 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 6,43,58,765 vaccine doses have been given, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

These include 82,47,288 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 52,38,705 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 91,34,627 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 39,23,172 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 3,00,39,599 and 86,869 beneficiaries more than 60-years-old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively while 76,74,934 and 13,571 individuals aged 45 to 69 with specific comorbidities have taken the first and second dose, respectively, according to the ministry.

''Total 13,04,412 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the seventy fifth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which, 11,07,413 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,96,999 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report,'' the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 11,07,413 include 6,68,177 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 3,21,977 people aged 45-60 with comorbidities who were administered the first dose.

The 1,96,999 individuals include 38,367 people aged above 60 years and 6,747 people aged 45-60 with comorbidities who took the second dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

