France may soon have 100,000 COVID-19 deaths - Macron

France may soon have 100,000 COVID-19 deaths - MacronReuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 23:36 IST
France may soon have 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a prime-time speech on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the health ministry reported a cuulative death toll of 95,337 since the start of the epidemic.
