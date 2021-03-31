France to close schools for three weeks - Macron

France to close schools for three weeks - MacronReuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 23:48 IST
France will close its schools and child care centres for three weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.
France had closed its schools for two months during the first COVID-19 lockdown but had left them open during the second lockdown in November and has kept them open since, although with some limits on attendance numbers.
"It is the best solution to slow down the virus, " Macron said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
