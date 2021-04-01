Left Menu

Odisha registers highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases this year

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 00:37 IST
Odisha registers highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases this year

Odisha registered its highest single day spike so far this year in coronavirus cases on Wednesday when its tally surged to 3,40,917 after 297 more people tested positive for the infection amidst preparations by the state to inoculate two lakh people from Thursday, a health department official said.

The state during the day also registered the recovery of 161 patients taking the total number of cured persons to 3,37,091, which is 98.87 per cent of the caseload.

Odishas case fatality ratio (CFR) remained unchanged at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate is 3.77 per cent, he said.

Of the 297 new cases, 174 were reported from quarantine centres, while the remaining were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Kalahandi district registered 57 new cases, followed by 38 in Sundergarh, Khurda with 33 and Nuapada with 31 acses.

Malkangiri district continued to remain COVID-19 free for a week.

The state's coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 1,921 as no more fatalities were reported since Tuesday.

However, 53 other COVID-19 patients died in the state during the day due to comorbidities, he said.

The state currently has 1,852 active cases which is 0.54 per cent of the caseload. The number of active cases in the state has almost doubled in a span of only six days.

The number of active cases increased to 2013 on March 31 from 937 on March 24, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 90.43 lakh tests for COVID-19, including 20,874 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state has planned to start vaccination of persons who are aged 45 years and above from Thursday. All the districts have been given specific targets to inoculate people every day.

Though April 1 is a government holiday due to Utkala Divas, the government has decided to go ahead with state-wide vaccination programme to achieve the target of Two lakhs per day.

The additional chief secretary to the health and family welfare department P K Mohapatra has written to the District Collectors in this regard and has advised to prioritize the high risk groups among people aged 45 years and above for COVID-19 Vaccination.

The Odisha government has decided to go for vaccination on April 1 and 2 though both are holidays, Mohapatra said adding that the districts have been given the daily target of two Lakh.

Street vendors, meat and fish sellers, auto and bus drivers, school and college teachers, salon and barber shop employees, security guards, restaurant staff, temple, church and mosque priests will be inoculated as early as possible.

The state government Wednesday also issued fresh guidelines for the month of April keeping in view the ensuing by-elections in Pipili assembly seat and a series of festivals next month.

The maximum ceiling for gatherings in religious, political and any other events should not cross 200 people, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports 5,977 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths

Mexico on Wednesday reported 5,977 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 577 more fatalities, bringing the countrys total to 2,238,887 infections and 203,210 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.The government says the real case...

Iraqi parliament approves 2021 budget of $89 bln –lawmakers

Iraqs parliament on Wednesday approved the 2021 budget of 130 trillion Iraqi dinars 89.65 billion as the country wrestles with an economic and financial crisis due to low crude prices. The budget deficit is estimated at 28.7 trillion Iraqi ...

Minneapolis cashier describes guilt over taking fake $20 bill that triggered Floyd arrest

A cashier who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd alive last May testified at former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvins murder trial on Wednesday of his regret accepting the fake 20 bill that led to Floyds deadly arrest....

Macron orders COVID-19 lockdown across all of France, closes schools

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.With the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021