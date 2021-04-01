Left Menu

Over 8 lakh vaccine doses administered in Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 00:44 IST
Over 8 lakh vaccine doses administered in Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday said 8 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country, as more anti-COVID jabs were being procured and the immunisation process fast-tracked.

So far, COVID-19 has claimed 14,434 lives along with 6,67,957 confirmed cases in the country, with 78 fatalities and 4,757 infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Another 3,197 virus patients were in critical condition. The positivity rate stood at 10.82 per cent.

Speaking to the media, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the country was finalising orders to buy more vaccines.

“I want to tell you that more than 0.8 million (8 lakh) vaccine doses have been administered in Pakistan and we want to take this campaign further and speed it up,” he said.

He said that Pakistan was in the middle of the third phase of the pandemic which could be controlled with safety precautions and vaccination.

The special assistant said 5 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine had arrived on Wednesday, while another 5 lakh would arrive on Thursday.

He said millions of doses of the purchased vaccine would continue to come in the following weeks and months. “In the coming months in April, May and June, orders for millions of doses are being finalised and they will keep coming,” he said.

He hoped that the vaccination process would speed up in the coming months as the government has already opened vaccination for people over 50 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports 5,977 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths

Mexico on Wednesday reported 5,977 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 577 more fatalities, bringing the countrys total to 2,238,887 infections and 203,210 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.The government says the real case...

Iraqi parliament approves 2021 budget of $89 bln –lawmakers

Iraqs parliament on Wednesday approved the 2021 budget of 130 trillion Iraqi dinars 89.65 billion as the country wrestles with an economic and financial crisis due to low crude prices. The budget deficit is estimated at 28.7 trillion Iraqi ...

Minneapolis cashier describes guilt over taking fake $20 bill that triggered Floyd arrest

A cashier who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd alive last May testified at former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvins murder trial on Wednesday of his regret accepting the fake 20 bill that led to Floyds deadly arrest....

Macron orders COVID-19 lockdown across all of France, closes schools

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.With the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021