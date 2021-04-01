Health News Roundup: Italy makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all health workers; Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for adolescents in trial and more

Europe's medicines regulator reiterated its backing of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, saying no particular group of age, sex or a previous medical history was especially susceptible to blood clotting after receiving the shot. However, while repeating that the vaccine's benefits outweigh risks, it cautioned that people should be aware of the "remote possibility" of rare blood clots occurring, and must seek immediate medical attention in case of symptoms.

COVID-19 third leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020 after heart disease, cancer -MMWR

(Reuters) - COVID-19 was the primary or contributing cause of 378,048 deaths in the United States last year, with a particularly high toll among the elderly, according to two reports released on Wednesday in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). The COVID-19 mortality rate made it the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 after heart disease and cancer, one analysis found.

WHO joins Europe, Merck in recommending against ivermectin for COVID-19

ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday recommended against using generic anti-parasite drug ivermectin in patients with COVID-19 except for clinical trials, because of a lack of data demonstrating its benefits. The recommendation follows the European Medicines Agency's warning last week against the drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also recommended it not be used for COVID-19.

Turkey logs highest new daily COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic: ministry

Turkey has recorded 39,302 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. The government eased measures to curb the pandemic in Turkey earlier this month, prompting a surge in new cases. On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of measures, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which will start in two weeks.

Macron orders COVID-19 lockdown across all of France, closes schools

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. With the death toll nearing 100,000, intensive care units in the hardest-hit regions at breaking point and a slower-than-planned vaccine rollout, Macron was forced to abandon his goal of keeping the country open to protect the economy.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for adolescents in trial

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and produces robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds, the companies said on Wednesday, paving the way for them to seek U.S. and European approval to use the shot in this age group within weeks. The data from a clinical trial, which puts the shot ahead of other Western vaccine developers in the quest to protect children, will likely allow for its use in that group before the next school year, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Italy makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all health workers

All health workers in Italy must have coronavirus jabs, the government said on Wednesday, in a potentially controversial move aimed at protecting vulnerable patients and pushing back against 'no-vax' sentiment. Italy has an entrenched anti-vaccination movement and the recent discovery of clusters in hospitals after staff refused to have shots has sparked outcry in a country where more than 109,000 people have died of the disease.

