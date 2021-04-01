Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Italy makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all health workers; Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for adolescents in trial and more

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for adolescents in trial Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and produces robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds, the companies said on Wednesday, paving the way for them to seek U.S. and European approval to use the shot in this age group within weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 02:30 IST
Health News Roundup: Italy makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all health workers; Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for adolescents in trial and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Europe's medicines regulator reiterated its backing of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, saying no particular group of age, sex or a previous medical history was especially susceptible to blood clotting after receiving the shot. However, while repeating that the vaccine's benefits outweigh risks, it cautioned that people should be aware of the "remote possibility" of rare blood clots occurring, and must seek immediate medical attention in case of symptoms.

COVID-19 third leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020 after heart disease, cancer -MMWR

(Reuters) - COVID-19 was the primary or contributing cause of 378,048 deaths in the United States last year, with a particularly high toll among the elderly, according to two reports released on Wednesday in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). The COVID-19 mortality rate made it the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 after heart disease and cancer, one analysis found.

WHO joins Europe, Merck in recommending against ivermectin for COVID-19

ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday recommended against using generic anti-parasite drug ivermectin in patients with COVID-19 except for clinical trials, because of a lack of data demonstrating its benefits. The recommendation follows the European Medicines Agency's warning last week against the drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also recommended it not be used for COVID-19.

Turkey logs highest new daily COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic: ministry

Turkey has recorded 39,302 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. The government eased measures to curb the pandemic in Turkey earlier this month, prompting a surge in new cases. On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of measures, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which will start in two weeks.

Macron orders COVID-19 lockdown across all of France, closes schools

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. With the death toll nearing 100,000, intensive care units in the hardest-hit regions at breaking point and a slower-than-planned vaccine rollout, Macron was forced to abandon his goal of keeping the country open to protect the economy.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for adolescents in trial

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and produces robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds, the companies said on Wednesday, paving the way for them to seek U.S. and European approval to use the shot in this age group within weeks. The data from a clinical trial, which puts the shot ahead of other Western vaccine developers in the quest to protect children, will likely allow for its use in that group before the next school year, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Italy makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all health workers

All health workers in Italy must have coronavirus jabs, the government said on Wednesday, in a potentially controversial move aimed at protecting vulnerable patients and pushing back against 'no-vax' sentiment. Italy has an entrenched anti-vaccination movement and the recent discovery of clusters in hospitals after staff refused to have shots has sparked outcry in a country where more than 109,000 people have died of the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a string of older musicians cashing in on their lifes work.Sony Music Publishing said on Wednesday the deal includes classic songs ranging from Bridge Over Troubl...

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Nissanka holds up West Indies

Inclement weather and a stoic knock from Pathum Nissanka prevented West Indies from wrapping up Sri Lankas first innings on the third day of the second test on Wednesday, leaving the match firmly in the balance. Nissanka, playing only his s...

Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a string of older musicians cashing in on their lifes work. Sony Music Publishing said on Wednesday the deal includes classic songs ranging from Bridge Over Troub...

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank revises climate policy but stops short of halting fossil fuel funding

A revised World Bank policy on climate change commits to making financing decisions in line with efforts to limit global warming, but stops short of promising to halt funding of fossil fuels, according to a draft bank presentation seen by R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021