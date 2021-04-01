Chinese city on border with Myanmar reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Health authorities in China's southwestern Yunnan province said on Thursday six new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Ruili city that borders Myanmar on March 31, amid efforts to contain a new outbreak there.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-04-2021 05:09 IST
Health authorities in China's southwestern Yunnan province said on Thursday six new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Ruili city that borders Myanmar on March 31, amid efforts to contain a new outbreak there. The city put residents in its urban area into home quarantine, began restricting people and vehicles' exit from the city and began a mass screening drive on Wednesday after reporting six new COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic patients - those who are infected with the novel coronavirus but do not show symptoms of the disease.

Two of the new confirmed COVID-19 patients and 10 of the asymptomatic patients are Myanmar citizens, the Health Commission of Yunnan Province said in a statement. Ruili is a key transit point for Yunnan province, which has struggled to monitor its rugged 4,000 km (2,485-mile) border with Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam for illegal immigration amid a wave of unauthorised crossings last year by those seeking a haven from the COVID-19 pandemic.

