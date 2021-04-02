Left Menu

Vaccine equity ‘race is on’ to inoculate health workers and those at-risk globally

As the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines continues to be a major concern, the UN health chief said on Thursday that with just over a week remaining until the deadline for vaccinating health workers and those at-risk in all countries is reached, it still remained “in our grasp”.

UN News | Updated: 02-04-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 00:19 IST
Vaccine equity ‘race is on’ to inoculate health workers and those at-risk globally

Although COVAX has already delivered 35 million doses to more than 78 countries, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said there was still “a serious challenge on vaccine equity and availability”.

“The race is on to get vaccines to those places and groups where they can have the greatest impact”, he told a regular press conference, reminding, “we’re not in a race against each other, we’re in a race against the virus”.

ACT now

Over the last year, the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator has equitably provided COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines to all people globally – regardless of wealth.

The WHO chief said it “has been critical for ensuring that new vaccines, lifesaving oxygen, corticosteroids for severe disease and rapid tests are being shared more equitably”.

And at the news briefing, he announced that former Swedish Prime Minister, Carl Bildt, has become a special advisor to the initiative, to help lead the “collective advocacy for the ACT-Accelerator, mobilizing support and critical resources so it can deliver against its strategy for 2021”.

“We can take the ACT-Accelerator to the next level, overcome vaccine nationalism so that we defeat this pandemic and recover together”, Tedros stated.

Pandemic treaty

Tedros described the multilateral momentum towards a new pandemic treaty, “a generational commitment to keeping the world safe”. He said that more than 25 leaders from every region, including the G7 intergovernmental group of leading countries and G20 industrialized nations, have united behind it.

“There will always be new pathogens with pandemic potential”, he asserted, “it’s not a matter of if, but when”, which is why a stronger health workforce must be enshrined in the treaty as they are “the very essence of health systems resilience”.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US approves 2 more coronavirus home tests

US health officials have authorised two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get quick results. The Food and Drug Administration decision this week is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home test...

Vaccine equity: ‘Race is on’ to inoculate health workers and those most at risk globally

Although COVAX has already delivered 35 million doses to more than 78 countries, World Health Organization WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said there was still a serious challenge on vaccine equity and availability. Were...

Assam minister threatens to 'vanish' scribe; Cong seeks cancellation of his candidature

An Assam minister allegedly threatened to vanish two journalists of separate news channels for reporting a controversial poll speech of his wife, prompting the Congress to demand that his candidature for the assembly election be cancelled.A...

At Chauvin trial, Floyd girlfriend tells of their struggle with addiction

George Floyds girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021