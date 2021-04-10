Left Menu

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS FROM WESTERN REGION AT 5 pm.

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 5 pm.

BOM7 MH-VACCINES-TOPE Formulate COVID-19 vaccine allotment criteria: Tope to Centre Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has urged the Centre to formulate criteria for allotment of COVID-19 vaccines by taking into consideration factors like population and number of active coronavirus cases of a particular state.

BOM8 MP-VIRUS-CHOUHAN MP's active COVID-19 case count may reach 1 lakh by April end: Chouhan Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state might reach one lakh by the end of this month given the spike in infection count.

BOM10 MH-WEEKEND LOCKDOWN Maha: Streets, markets deserted as 1st weekend lockdown comes into force Mumbai: The weekend lockdown imposed across Maharashtra to bring under control the COVID-19 surge, has elicited a positive reponse from people so far with the streets and markets in most parts of the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, wearing a deserted look, officials said on Saturday.

BOM11 MP-LOCKDOWN-WEEKEND Streets, markets empty as MP weekend lockdown kicks in Bhopal: Streets and markets in most cities of Madhya Pradesh wore a deserted look on Saturday, uncharacteristic for the weekend, as a 60-hour lockdown started showing effect.

BOM5 MH-FIRE-HOSPITAL Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among 4 dead, 2 critical Nagpur: The fire at a private hospital in Nagpur has claimed the lives of four patients- one woman and three men- and also left two other patients critical, officials said on Saturday.

BOM6 MH-VIRUS-LD BHAGWAT RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised (Eds: Adds details) Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, the RSS said.

BES3 MP-EX-MINISTER-DEATH Former MP minister, Cong leader Mahesh Joshi dies Bhopal, Apr 10 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Mahesh Joshi died at a private hospital here after a prolonged illness, his family sources said on Saturday.

