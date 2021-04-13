Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Ireland is latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine; UK reports highest number of new COVID cases since April 1 and more

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt told reporters the U.S. government would work to ensure that states such as Michigan were ordering the full amount of vaccine that was available to them but said that shifting distribution was not in line with the administration's public health strategy. Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus India approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, while England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown and Johnson & Johnson began delivering its single-dose vaccine to EU countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 02:31 IST
Health News Roundup: Ireland is latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine; UK reports highest number of new COVID cases since April 1 and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Gilead to stop late-stage study of COVID-19 treatment

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it had decided to stop a late-stage trial of its intravenous treatment, Veklury, in high-risk non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The company said it no longer believes that developing a multiple day injection that requires administration in a healthcare setting addresses an unmet need for non-hospitalized patients.

India's daily virus infections are world's highest but crowds gather for festival

Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked on Monday to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections. With 168,912 new cases, India accounts for one in six of all new infections globally, although the figure is still well below the U.S. peak of nearly 300,000 new cases on Jan. 8.

Coronavirus pandemic 'a long way from over', WHO's Tedros says

GENEVA (Reuters) - Confusion and complacency in addressing COVID-19 means the pandemic is a long way from over, but it can be brought under control in months with proven public health measures, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. So far some 780 million vaccines have been administered globally, but measures including wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing must be applied to reverse the trajectory.

Ireland is latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Ireland became the latest European country to restrict the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, recommending on Monday that it only be given to those over 60, presenting a new challenge to the national vaccine rollout. A European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigation of blood clots in the brain reported by some people given the AstraZeneca vaccine has prompted an increasing number of European countries to change their recommendations on who should be given the shot.

UK reports highest number of new COVID cases since April 1

Britain reported the highest number of new COVID cases since April 1 on Monday, with 3,568 new cases reported, up from 1,730 on Sunday, government data showed. A further 13 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths on the measure to 127,100.

More therapeutics but no surge in vaccine for Michigan, Biden administration says

The White House said on Monday it was prepared to send additional therapeutic treatments to the state of Michigan, which is experiencing a worrying number of COVID-19 cases, but declined to promise more vaccine as the state has sought. White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt told reporters the U.S. government would work to ensure that states such as Michigan were ordering the full amount of vaccine that was available to them but said that shifting distribution was not in line with the administration's public health strategy.

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, while England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown and Johnson & Johnson began delivering its single-dose vaccine to EU countries. DEATHS AND

J&J begins COVID-19 vaccine supplies to EU, 50 million doses expected in second quarter: lawmaker

Johnson & Johnson on Monday began delivering its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine to EU countries, European Union officials and the company said. The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due to production issues.

Ontario closes in-person schools due to rising COVID-19 cases - premier

The Canadian province of Ontario is closing schools for in-person learning due to rising variant-driven COVID-19 cases, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday without mentioning when the remote learning would end. Canada's most populous province shuttered most businesses to in-store shopping and issued a four-week stay-at-home order last week, in addition to closing restaurants for both indoor and outdoor dining as ICU occupancy increased dramatically and hospitals began cancelling elective surgeries for the second time since the pandemic began.

Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response; antibody treatments ineffective vs Brazil variant

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Autoimmune disease treatments may reduce vaccine responses

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden open to gas tax increase, electric vehicle user fee -media report

President Joe Biden told lawmakers at a White House meeting on Monday he was open to raising the gas tax by 5 cents to pay for his infrastructure bill, an ABC News reporter said on Twitter, citing comments by Democratic U.S. Representative ...

Police say U.S. officer in Black man's killing mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser

The fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in a Minneapolis suburb appeared to be an accidental discharge by an officer who drew her gun instead of a Taser during a struggle at a traffic stop, the citys police chief said on Monday...

Entertainment News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson would run for U.S. President if people want him; French audiences develop a taste for window theatre and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Top Gun sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theatersParamount Pictures has pushed the release Tom Cruise movie Top Gun Maverick to November from July, the studio said on Fri...

Health News Roundup: Ireland is latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine; UK reports highest number of new COVID cases since April 1 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Gilead to stop late-stage study of COVID-19 treatmentGilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it had decided to stop a late-stage trial of its intravenous treatment, Veklury, in high-risk non-h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021