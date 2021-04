BRIEF-Pfizer Says Found No Evidence To Conclude That Arterial Or Venous Thromboembolic Events Are A Risk Associated With The Use Of Co'S COVID Vaccine

April 13 (Reuters) -

* PFIZER SAYS CO HAS CONDUCTED A COMPREHENSIVE ASSESSMENT OF ONGOING AGGREGATE SAFETY DATA FOR ITS VACCINE- TWEET

* PFIZER SAYS FOUND NO EVIDENCE TO CONCLUDE THAT ARTERIAL OR VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLIC EVENTS ARE A RISK ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF CO’S COVID VACCINE Source text: https://bit.ly/3g9zIdw

