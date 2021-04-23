Left Menu

Elections could pave way to Palestinian unity, advance peace: UN envoy

Expectations are high for the first Palestinian elections in 15 years, UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland told a virtual meeting of the Security Council on Thursday, urging international support for the process.

UN News | Updated: 23-04-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 02:28 IST
Elections could pave way to Palestinian unity, advance peace: UN envoy

“The successful completion of inclusive Palestinian elections is a critical step toward renewing democratic legitimacy of the Palestinian Government”, he said, speaking from Jerusalem.

“These elections should also pave the way to uniting Gaza and the West Bank under a single, legitimate national authority, which would be an important step towards reconciliation and could advance Middle East peace.”

Growing youth participation

Preparations continue for the Palestinian Legislative Council elections set for 22 May, he reported.

Registration of candidates concluded on 31 March, and the final lists are expected on 30 April, the start of the official campaign period.

“Since my last briefing, a growing number of young people are expected to participate in shaping their political future and having the opportunity to vote for the first time”, he said.

The UN has been supporting the electoral process, engaging regularly with parties and with the Central Elections Committee (CEC).

“To date, the CEC has performed its duties with professionalism and integrity, enhancing trust in the electoral process”, he said. “I also underscore the critical role of election observers to ensure respect for the results of a credible and transparent process.”

COVID-19 'a formidable threat'

Mr. Wennesland also welcomed the CEC’s plans to implement special measures for safe voting during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, there were more than 316,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the occupied Palestinian territory, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Addressing the crisis, he said COVID-19 continues to pose “a formidable threat” across the occupied Palestinian territory and vaccination must be ramped up.

“I am seriously concerned by the significant rise in active cases in Gaza where the daily infection rate is reaching its highest level since the onset of the pandemic. In the West Bank, many hospitals remain at or near full capacity”, he said.

The envoy updated ambassadors on the vaccination campaign which the Palestinian authorities rolled out last month.

More vaccines needed

More than 300,000 doses have been delivered so far, he reported, and Israel also has continued efforts to vaccinate segments of the Palestinian population in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Additionally, more than 100,000 Palestinians who have permits to enter Israel, have also been inoculated.

“As the socio-economic impact of the pandemic has significantly exacerbated a seemingly never-ending fiscal and economic crisis in both the West Bank and Gaza, support for the Palestinian Government’s response must continue to be a priority,” the envoy said.

“I welcome all efforts carried out thus far to vaccinate the Palestinian population, but the process needs to be accelerated and more vaccines are needed.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Canada banning flights from India and Pakistan

Canada has said it would ban all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in that region.Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the ban would start late Thursday, speaking hours after India report...

Low rainfall leaves Mexico City residents delivering water by donkey

Unusually low rainfall around Mexico City has left aquifers and reservoirs depleted, leaving some residents without tap water and reverting to older ways of distributing water - transporting containers on donkeys backs. The Mexican capital,...

French fishermen block British lorries carrying UK-landed fish

French trawlermen angered by the slow issuance of licenses to fish inside British waters after Brexit on Thursday blocked lorries carrying UK-landed fish as they arrived in Boulogne-sur-Mer, Europes largest seafood processing centre.Britain...

U.S. weighing anti-corruption task force for Central America -envoy

The Biden administration is considering creating a task force of officials from the U.S. Justice and State Departments and other agencies to help local prosecutors fight corruption in Central Americas Northern Triangle countries, a senior U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021