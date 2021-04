BRIEF-WHO Issues Statement Of Strategic Advisory Group Of Experts(Sage)On Immunization On Continued Review Of Emerging Evidence On Astrazeneca Vaccines

AstraZeneca PLC: * WHO ISSUES STATEMENT OF STRATEGIC ADVISORY GROUP OF EXPERTS (SAGE) ON IMMUNIZATION ON CONTINUED REVIEW OF EMERGING EVIDENCE ON ASTRAZENECA VACCINES

* WHO - SAGE ON IMMUNIZATION UPDATED INTERIM GUIDANCE ON USE OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINES AGAINST COVID-19 THAT ARE PRODUCED BY DIFFERENT MANUFACTURERS * WHO - WHO CONTINUES TO SUPPORT THE CONCLUSION THAT THE BENEFITS OF VACCINES OUTWEIGH THE RISKS

* WHO - PURSUANT TO LATEST DATA, FURTHER CLARIFICATION OF PRECAUTIONS AND TYPES OF RISK (IE. THROMBOSIS WITH THROMBOCYTOPENIA SYNDROME) HAS BEEN ADDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

