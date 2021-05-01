Thailand reports new daily record of 21 deaths in third virus wave

Thailand on Saturday reported a new daily record of 21 coronavirus deaths in one day, the health ministry said.

The ministry reported 1,891 new cases in a fierce third wave of infections after a year of relative success in controlling the virus. Thailand's total number of infections is 67,044 since the pandemic began last year, with a total of 224 deaths. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Stephen Coates)

