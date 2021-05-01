Left Menu

Odisha govt exempts pregnant women, employees with disabilities from attending office

Odisha Government has exempted pregnant women and employees with disabilities from attending office and ordered that they shall continue to work from home until May 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Government has exempted pregnant women and employees with disabilities from attending office and ordered that they shall continue to work from home until May 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It has been decided that the employees with disabilities and pregnant women employees may be exempted from attending office, but they shall continue to work from home, until May 31, 2021," said Additional Chief Secretary to Government.

He further said that they must have to be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature, at short notice and be available on the telephone at all times. Earlier on Friday, the Odisha government had constituted an expert committee for taking decisions on the use of Tocilizumab and other new drugs for COVID patients at treatment facilities in the state.

The committee will also examine the records and certify the efficacy of the drug as well as the judicious use in the particular case. Odisha reported 10,413 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative cases to 4,54,607, the state health department informed on Saturday.

The state has 67,086 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

