Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a medical advisory helpline called 'Hello Doctor' to help those battling Covid-19, an initiative by All India Congress Committee (AICC) at a time when the country has been ravaged by the second wave of the deadly virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:32 IST
AICC launches medical helpline 'Hello Doctor' for COVID-19 patients
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a medical advisory helpline called 'Hello Doctor' to help those battling Covid-19, an initiative by All India Congress Committee (AICC) at a time when the country has been ravaged by the second wave of the deadly virus. Sharing the helpline number, the Congress leader tweeted, "We have launched 'Hello Doctor' a medical advisory helpline. Please call +919983836838 for medical advice."

He also appealed doctors to enroll themselves to assist people during the pandemic, for which he attached a Google form link for self-initiated entries. "Dear doctors and mental health professionals, we need your help. Please enroll on *link*," he added.

The doctors have been provided with two options - 'COVID consultation' and 'Mental Health Consultation' - to enroll themselves in. "India needs to stand together and help our people," said Gandhi.

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr Sake Sailajanath informed that they are establishing COVID Control Centres in all districts of the state to address the problems faced by the COVID infected patients. The APCC will be facilitating people with beds, hospitals, plasma and even vehicular assistance in remote areas 24 hours, said Sailajanath. India has reported more than 4 lakh new COIVD-19 cases in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic. 4,01,993 cases were reported in the country taking the cumulative count of COVID cases to 1,91,64,969 as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

