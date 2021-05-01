Evolve political consensus on national policy to tackle COVID surge: Sonia Gandhi to Centre

Evolve political consensus on national policy to tackle COVID surge: Sonia Gandhi to CentrePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:57 IST
With India battling a COVID-19 surge, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday urged the Centre to evolve a political consensus on a national policy to tackle the spread of the pandemic.
In a video message, Gandhi said it is time that the central and state governments wake up and discharge their duties.
India's daily COVID-19 cases reached a record high of 4,01,993 on Saturday, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,91,64,969, according to Union health ministry data.
