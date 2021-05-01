Jailed SP leader Azam Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Jailed SP leader Azam Khan tests positive for COVID-19PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 01-05-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 13:48 IST
Senior Samajwadi leader Mohammad Azam Khan tested positive for COVID-19 along with 13 other prisoners in Sitapur jail, officials said on Saturday.
The Rampur MP and the other prisoners tested positive for the infection in both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests, said R S Yadav, jailer, Sitapur Jail.
He said the tests were conducted after complaints of fever and cough. Initially, the rapid antigen was done and later the samples were sent for the RT-PCR test, the reports of which came positive late Friday night, he said.
The jailer said the treatment of the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader is going on as per COVID-19 protocol and he has been isolated.
“Azam Khan is under the observation of doctors and his condition is stable,” Yadav said, adding that the other COVID-19 positive prisoners have also been isolated and are under treatment.
Khan, along with his son and wife, has been in jail since February last year in connection with various cases of land grabbing, encroachment and others.
PTI CORR NAV SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azam Khan
- Mohammad Azam Khan
- Yadav
- Sitapur Jail
- RT-PCR
- Sitapur
- Samajwadi Party
ALSO READ
'No sense of responsibility: Tejashwi Yadav hits out at Bihar CM over COVID-19 situation
Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case
Health services have 'collapsed', situation worse in villages: Akhilesh Yadav on COVID surge in UP
Former Hyderabad cricketer Ashwin Yadav dead
'Mute spectator': Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt for collapse of health system