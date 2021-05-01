Left Menu

With 19.45 lakh sample tested in last 24 hrs, India conducts highest ever daily tests

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 13:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, India conducted 19,45,299 tests in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. It is the highest daily test conducted in a day. "In a landmark achievement to containing COVID-19, the country conducted 19,45,299 tests in the last 24 hours. India's daily positivity now stands at 20.66 per cent," the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 28,83,37,385 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 30. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,49,89,635.

These include 94,12,140 HCWs who have taken the 1stdose and 62,41,915 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose. 1,25,58,069 FLWs (1st dose), 68,15,115 FLWs (2nd dose), 5,27,07,921 (1st dose) and 37,74,930 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,23,78,616 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,11,00,929 2nd dose beneficiaries for more than 60 years old. On April 30, which marks the 105th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, as many as 27,44,485 vaccine doses were administered.

"15,69,846 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 23,356 sessions for 1st dose and 11,74,639 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine," the ministry said. A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar reported 73.71 per cent of the new cases. Currently, there are 32,68,710 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Eleven states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar cumulatively account for 78.22 per cent of India's total active cases.

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11 per cent. 3,523 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 76.75 per cent of the new deaths," the health ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

