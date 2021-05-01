Left Menu

Guj: Vaccination for 18-45 age group begins in 10 districts

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-05-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 14:15 IST
Guj: Vaccination for 18-45 age group begins in 10 districts

People in the age group of 18 to 45 queued up outside the inoculation centres in 10 districts of Gujarat, where the COVID-19 vaccination drive for this category began on Saturday.

The drive began in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Kutch, Mehsana, Bharuch and Gandhinagar districts, which are most affected most by the pandemic, officials said.

The drive was launched in limited number of districts as Gujarat has received only three lakh doses from the vaccine manufacturers as against the order of 2.5 crore doses placed by the state government, they said.

Authorities ensured that social distancing is maintained as people in this age group started arriving at the centres in 10 districts for free vaccination.

A beneficiary at a centre in Ahmedabad said, ''Vaccination is the only way to overcome coronavirus pandemic.

I would like to appeal to the people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.'' Confusion prevailed at some centres as people arrived in large numbers.

''This chaos is because of people and not the system.

Considering the pandemic situation, people are eager to get themselves vaccinated. Vaccination is important to control the pandemic...People should not spread rumours and get vaccinated at the earliest,'' another beneficiary said.

Only those people who had registered themselves on the CoWIN portal were allowed entry and given a token at the centre on the basis of SMS received by them specifying the date, place and time for vaccination, officials said.

Ahmedabad local authorities said they have set up 76 vaccination centres at government and private schools, community halls, temple premises, among othes, for the exercise.

Rajkot health officer Pankaj Rathod said the process to vaccinate people from the 18-45 age group started at 48 different points across the city's 21 urban health centres.

''On the first day, around 10,000 beneficiaries have registered for the vaccination across 48 centres in Rajkot,'' he said.

In Vadodara, around 7,000 beneficiaries from this age group are likely to be vaccinated during the day, officials said.

According to officials, the state government is in touch with the two vaccine makers- Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India - to get more number of doses.

Gujarat will get 11 lakh doses in May, they said.

The drive will be rolled out in more number of districts as per the availability of doses, officials said.

PTI KA NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' deny speculations regarding movie release

The makers of the film Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar have not yet decided to postpone the release date of the much-awaited thriller-mystery drama. Pooja Entertainment production house, which is co-producing Bell Bottom with Emmay Entert...

Study finds high vaccination rate is key to future course of COVID-19 pandemic

A new research shows how important a high rate of vaccination is to reduce case numbers and controlling the pandemic. The research was led by the Mayo Clinic data scientists who developed highly accurate computer modelling to predict trends...

Asclepius Meditec's Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer is Expected to Alleviate the Oxygen Shortage Crisis during COVID-19 Pandemic

In June, 2020, an academic paper on patients with COVID-19 inhaling hydrogen oxygen mixed gas produced by Asclepius Meditecs Hydrogen Oxygen Generator with Nebulizer was published in the Journal of Thoracic Disease. The multicenter, and ope...

India to open 2021-22 FIH Pro League campaign against New Zealand on February 5

The Indian mens hockey team will open its campaign in the third edition of FIH Pro League against New Zealand on February 5 next year as the world governing body released the schedule of the prestigious tournament.India will also take on Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021