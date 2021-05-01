Left Menu

Osaka confirms daily record of 1,262 new coronavirus cases on Saturday - NHK

01-05-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's western prefecture of Osaka confirmed a daily record of 1,262 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, along with 41 deaths, national broadcaster NHK reported.

The previous high was 1,260 infections announced on Wednesday, NHK said.

The capital Tokyo has also seen a surge in infections, with 1,050 new cases on Saturday, according to NHK.

