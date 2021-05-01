Left Menu

Yediyurappa launches vaccination drive for people above 18 yrs in Bengaluru hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday inaugurated the vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 14:56 IST
Yediyurappa launches vaccination drive for people above 18 yrs in Bengaluru hospital
A girl being vaccinated in front of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday inaugurated the vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru. "Flagged off the fourth phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate all citizens between 18-44 years of age. Our government is committed to vaccinating every citizen at the earliest and preparations are underway for the smooth and orderly rollout of vaccines to all," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Yediyurappa also said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the availability of sufficient stock of vaccine in Karnataka. "Vaccine is by far the biggest weapon in our battle against coronavirus. Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure availability of sufficient stock of vaccine in the state and has already initiated the process of procuring two crores doses over and above Centre's allocation," he said.

The Chief Minister further added that to facilitate the treatment of coronavirus patients, 4,000 ICU beds will be set up in Bengaluru on a war footing. "At least 4,000 ICU beds will be set up in Bengaluru on a war footing. 500 ICU beds in each of the eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones will augment the healthcare infrastructure and reduce the caseload on existing hospitals," he said further.

India starts the vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age bracket from today as the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19. The country had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Osaka confirms daily record of 1,262 new coronavirus cases - NHK

Japans western prefecture of Osaka confirmed a record daily total of 1,262 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, along with 41 deaths, national broadcaster NHK reported.Osakas previous high was 1,260 infections, announced on Wednesday, NHK sai...

Germany, France, Spain aim for fighter jet agreement next week

Disagreements over intellectual property rights mean Germany, France and Spain have yet to agree the next steps for a joint fighter jet project, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Saturday after a deadline to find a solution ran out.Las...

Vaccine shortage in Karnataka to be sorted out in 2 to 3 days: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the shortage of vaccine in the state will be sorted out in the next three days, as he made a symbolic start of the inoculation drive for people above 18 years.Yediyurappas statement ...

Makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' deny speculations regarding movie release

The makers of the film Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar have not yet decided to postpone the release date of the much-awaited thriller-mystery drama. Pooja Entertainment production house, which is co-producing Bell Bottom with Emmay Entert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021