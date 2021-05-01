8 COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage

Eight COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday.

We are trying to revive five other critical patients, said Dr S C L Gupta.

Hospitals across the national capital had sent out SOS messages last week about depleting supplies of oxygen.

The Delhi government has maintained that the city is not getting its allocated quantity of life-saving gas.

