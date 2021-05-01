Left Menu

Female dentists provide quality dental care in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is empowering women and one example is that female dentists in the private health sector are providing quality care to patients in the region.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:35 IST
Dr Roomesa, a dentist based in Srinagar speaking to ANI on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir is empowering women and one example is that female dentists in the private health sector are providing quality care to patients in the region. Speaking to ANI, Dr Roomesa, a dentist said that it is a very positive sign that women in Jammu and Kashmir are breaking stereotypes, not only in the field of dentistry or medicine but also in every other aspect of life and are setting examples by taking up challenges and fulfilling their dreams.

Dr Roomesa, a resident of Qamarwari, Srinagar completed her schooling from CASSET school, Karan Nagar. After qualifying in the national eligible entrance test (NEET) she completed her graduation in Bachelor of Dental Surgeon (BDS) from Shimla Medical College. "My parents have always been very supportive and an inspiration for me. They always encouraged me to achieve something in life and never thought that women are only meant for household jobs and bringing up children. Even my school principal has been an inspiration. All my school teachers and college lecturers were also equally encouraging and supportive. I am equally thankful to all of them for helping me set my goals and having faith in me to achieve them," said Dr Roomesa.

"As we all know that getting government jobs is difficult, so after completing my graduation and one year post graduate diploma, instead of sitting back for further studies and waiting for job opportunities I consulted my parents and decided to do something of my own. Therefore, I established my own clinic which is operating successfully," she further said. A patient Suhaira Ashraf said: "In Kashmir valley for the last few years the health sector both government and private is improving and female folk are playing a vital role, especially in dental care. Because females are considered suitable as they are best at dental care which is why for the last few years, female dentists are increasing which is one of the positive signs indicating that Jammu and Kashmir is on a path of women's empowerment."

"With the help of increasing female dental clinics, dentists like us are getting good response from female patients. Our clinic provides privacy to female patients and that's why female patients prefer to visit our clinic," Dr Roomesa said. Suhaira Ashraf further said, "Having a female dentist is particularly good for patients like us. I have been a long time patient of Dr Roomesa and the kind of modern facilities and privacy we get with her is very satisfactory. We are more comfortable approaching female doctors for our treatment and consultations. Earlier we had very few female dentists but over the years the number has increased in the state, which is very good for the female patients. This is motivating many other female students to take up dentistry as a profession." (ANI)

