One of the key areas of strain on the system is the shortage of medical supplies and lifesaving equipment, it noted.Today, the Qualcomm Charitable Foundation and Qualcomm India Private Limited are pledging USD 4 million to be used toward initiatives that will support Indias medical fraternity in waging the battle, Qualcomm said in a blogpost.The company will continue to offer support to colleagues, partners, local government, and communities to help them get through this difficult time, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:55 IST
Qualcomm Charitable Foundation, Qualcomm India pledge USD 4 mn to support India's COVID relief efforts

Qualcomm Charitable Foundation and Qualcomm India have pledged USD 4 million (about Rs 29.6 crore) towards initiatives that will support India's battle against the pandemic, according to a statement.

The US chipmaker said the company has been actively planning how it can best provide relief to the communities in India through effective philanthropic action. One of the key areas of strain on the system is the shortage of medical supplies and lifesaving equipment, it noted.

''Today, the Qualcomm Charitable Foundation and Qualcomm India Private Limited are pledging USD 4 million to be used toward initiatives that will support India's medical fraternity in waging the battle,'' Qualcomm said in a blogpost.

The company will continue to offer support to colleagues, partners, local government, and communities to help them get through this difficult time, it said. The company expressed hope that positive and timely actions would enable India to overcome the new crisis, soon.

''The pandemic has created an unprecedented global public health emergency, making it more crucial than ever for us to work together and to offer each other empathy, support and solidarity,'' it pointed out.

The ongoing second wave, the surge of infections has been particularly devastating in India.

''Daily news from the country is leaving us shocked, saddened and deeply concerned for the wellbeing of its people, including our fellow employees and friends who call India home — the health and safety of our employees and their families are always a top priority at Qualcomm,'' it said.

India's daily coronavirus tally has crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The record number of COVID-19 cases daily has stretched the healthcare infrastructure of the country. Hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of medical oxygen and beds, and social media timelines are filled with desperate pleas of people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors and ventilators. Organisations across sectors have come forward to support the fight against the COVID pandemic.

