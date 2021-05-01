Left Menu

Left parties accuse govt of wasting time while preparing for COVID

The Left parties on Saturday lashed out at the government, accusing it of wasting time in preparing for the COVID pandemic and said that if it does not deliver, it would lose its moral authority to remain in office.In a joint statement leaders of the CPIM, CPI, CPIML, All India Forward Bloc and the Revolutionary Socialist Party said that India was in the grips of the worst humanitarian health crisis since independence. Worse, the scourge of the pandemic continues to intensify.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:07 IST
Left parties accuse govt of wasting time while preparing for COVID
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

The Left parties on Saturday lashed out at the government, accusing it of wasting time in preparing for the COVID pandemic and said that if it does not deliver, it would lose its ''moral authority to remain in office''.

In a joint statement leaders of the CPI(M), CPI, CPIML, All India Forward Bloc and the Revolutionary Socialist Party said that India was in the grips of ''the worst humanitarian health crisis since independence.'' ''Worse, the scourge of the pandemic continues to intensify. Immediate measures to combat the pandemic, protect people's lives and livelihoods are needed to be undertaken by the central government on a war footing,'' it said. Listing a slew of measures, the Left parties demanded that the provision of oxygen to all hospitals and people needing it must be ensured.

It urged the government to launch a ''Free Universal Vaccination programme'' across the country. ''Spend the budgetary allocation of Rs 35,000 crores, release the monies collected in PM Cares Fund and stop construction of the Rs 20,000 crores Central Vista, use this money for procuring vaccines.

''Invoke Compulsory Licensing to produce both vaccines and life saving drugs by all competent facilities,'' the statement said.

It also urged the government to strictly control prices of essential drugs and oxygen and to clampdown on their hoarding and black marketing.

It also asked the government to directly transfer Rs 7500 to all families in the non-income tax paying bracket and free distribution of foodgrains to all needy.

It also demanded that the government immediately ensure the availability of hospital beds, ventilators, ICU beds, particularly in rural areas where the pandemic is spreading rapidly.

''One whole year has been wasted by this government which did not heed any of our suggestions. Instead the government promoted mega superspreader events. ''Now, India cannot afford to lose any more time. As the least minimum, the government must immediately deliver on the above. Otherwise, the central government completely loses its moral authority to continue to remain in office,'' the parties said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight COVID-19 patients die in Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage

Eight COVID-19 patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital on Saturday due to shortage of oxygen, a senior hospital official said. Six COVID patients died in the ICU ward and two in the main ward due to oxygen shortage today. We could not save t...

Netherlands won't ease lockdown further until at least mid May

The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as COVID-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government said on Saturday.We are pas...

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: NIA disputes US firm's report

The National Investigation Agency has disputed a forensic report by a US firm which suggested that electronic evidence had been planted on the computer device belonging to activist Rona Wilson, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links ...

PMO directs installation of 150 ventilators at ITBP COVID centre in Delhi

The Prime Ministers Office PMO has provided 150 medical ventilator machines from the PM CARES fund to a Delhi-based COVID care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP, officials said on Saturday.Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the PM, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021