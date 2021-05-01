COVID-19: Rajasthan govt orders 2,700 oxygen concentrators

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has ordered 2,700 oxygen concentrators to ensure uninterrupted and smooth supply of medical oxygen, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Saturday.

The minister said earlier 2,550 oxygen regulators were ordered, out of which 50 were supplied and 600 would be given in the next three days.

He said an order is also being issued for 3,000 more oxygen concentrators.

Sharma said the state government has allocated more than one lakh remedesvir injections to hospitals in the state -- 63,000 injections were given to government hospitals and over 39,000 to private medical facilities -- in the last 15 days.

He said government and private hospitals in the state were also provided 75 and 25 tocilizumab injections, respectively.

