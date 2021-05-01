COVID-19 cases cross 1 lakh-mark in HP, death toll at 1,500

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 885 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 1,00,172, a senior health official said.

Besides, 16 more people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 1,500, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said citing the data updated till 2 pm.

There are 18,130 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the official stated.

As many as 1,164 coronavirus patients have recuperated from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 80,478, Jindal said.

