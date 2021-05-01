Left Menu

Death of 5 patients at Thane hospital not due to oxygen supply issue: Committee

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:36 IST
Death of 5 patients at Thane hospital not due to oxygen supply issue: Committee

A committee appointed to probe the death of five COVID-19 patients in a single day earlier this week at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city, has concluded that they did not die due to shortage of oxygen, the authorities said on Saturday.

The relatives of the five deceased patients and others had alleged that they died at Vedant Hospital in Vartak Nagar on April 26 due to lack of oxygen supply at the facility.

Following their death, a committee headed by Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) commissioner Dr Pankaj Ashiya was appointed to conduct a detailed probe, which submitted a report to District Collector Rajesh Narvekar on Friday, an official statement said.

As per the committee findings, the deaths did not occur due to shortage of oxygen supply, it said.

The committee examined relevant documents related to the diagnosis of patients and their treatment, and recorded the statements of the relatives of the deceased, doctors and nurses and also the personnel managing the oxygen supply and other patients getting treated inside the ICU, it added.

The committee concluded that the patients died of pneumonia and severity of COVID-19 infection and not due to any other factor, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could possibly evade immune response and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Re...

Eight COVID-19 patients die in Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage

Eight COVID-19 patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital on Saturday due to shortage of oxygen, a senior hospital official said. Six COVID patients died in the ICU ward and two in the main ward due to oxygen shortage today. We could not save t...

Netherlands won't ease lockdown further until at least mid May

The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as COVID-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government said on Saturday.We are pas...

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: NIA disputes US firm's report

The National Investigation Agency has disputed a forensic report by a US firm which suggested that electronic evidence had been planted on the computer device belonging to activist Rona Wilson, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021