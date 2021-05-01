Left Menu

No patient died of oxygen shortage in Jammu hospital: J-K admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday clarified that no patient has died due to shortage of oxygen supply at Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences ASCOM hospital here as regular replenishment is being undertaken as per requirement raised.The statement comes after family members of a COVID-positive woman claimed that she died at the ASCOM hospital, popularly known as Batra hospital, due to non-availability of the life-saving gas.Four deaths reported in Batra hospital Jammu today Saturday occurred because of routine medical reasons, not because of shortage of oxygen, a statement issued by the administration said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:48 IST
No patient died of oxygen shortage in Jammu hospital: J-K admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday clarified that no patient has died due to shortage of oxygen supply at Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences (ASCOM) hospital here as regular replenishment is being undertaken as per requirement raised.

The statement comes after family members of a COVID-positive woman claimed that she died at the ASCOM hospital, popularly known as Batra hospital, due to non-availability of the life-saving gas.

''Four deaths reported in Batra hospital Jammu today (Saturday) occurred because of routine medical reasons, not because of shortage of oxygen,” a statement issued by the administration said. The statement, uploaded by the Department of Information and Public Relations on its Twitter handle, said as far as oxygen supply to Batra hospital is concerned, 253 oxygen cylinders were supplied to it in the last 24 hours and regular replenishment is being undertaken as per requirement raised.

''The supply of oxygen is being closely monitored,” the statement said.

It said while there is an increasing demand due to a rise in the number of COVID cases, no patient has died due to shortage of supply of oxygen. ''Please do not pay heed to rumours,” the administration said.

Earlier during the day, noisy scenes were witnessed at Batra hospital here after relatives of the COVID-positive woman claimed that she died because of the non-availability of medical oxygen.

''Our patient was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 17 days and died painfully of suffocation due to non-availability of oxygen,” one of the protesting relatives of the deceased said.

However, the hospital management denied the charge and said there was no shortage of oxygen in the hospital.

“Four deaths have taken place today (Saturday) due to various reasons but not because of shortage of oxygen. We have 32 more patients on oxygen support,” hospital principal Pawan Malhotra said.

He said the hospital has not taken any new patients for the past three days because of the heavy rush and also gave an option to the admitted patients to take voluntary discharge if they desire so.

“The (oxygen) supply is coming regularly and we constantly remain in touch with the government to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen,” Malhotra said. PTI TAS SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could possibly evade immune response and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Re...

Netherlands won't ease lockdown further until at least mid May

The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as COVID-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government said on Saturday.We are pas...

Pak to reduce inbound international flights to contain coronavirus spread: NCOC

Pakistan has decided to reduce the inbound international flights up to 20 per cent of the current numbers from May 5 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, authorities said on Saturday.The National Command ...

Soccer-Estudiantes agree to sell teenage winger Sarmiento to Man City

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Estudiantes to sign 18-year-old winger Dario Sarmiento, the Argentina top division club said in a statement httpswww.estudiantesdelaplata.comsarmiento-al-manchester-city. Estudiantes announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021