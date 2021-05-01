Left Menu

Maha: Corporator provides free meals, lodging to kin of COVID-19 patients

PTI | Latur | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:51 IST
Maha: Corporator provides free meals, lodging to kin of COVID-19 patients

At time when hospitals are flooded with COVID-19 patients and sights of relatives waiting outside have become all too familiar, a corporator in Maharashtra's Latur city is providing free meals and lodging to kin of infected persons, who have travelled from remote areas for treatment.

Omprakash Padile, a Congress corporator from the Latur Municipal Corporation, has opened the doors of his wedding and banquet hall to house relatives of COVID-19 patients, who have travelled to the city after failing to get treatment in tehsil hospitals.

Padile has made arrangements for kin of patients in compliance with the COVID-19 norms and is providing nourishing meals for free since the last one week.

As the deadly infection continues to spread in the rural areas of Marathwada, at least 958 people tested positive and 30 died of the infection on Friday.

With this, the tally of infections in Latur district has risen to 71,080, while the toll stood at 1,276.

Explaining the reason for his decision to provide these services, Padile said, ''When I underwent treatment in Latur and then in Pune for 10 days, I witnessed the plight of relatives, who had to wait outside hospitals for long hours.'' Padile said he decided to take the first step and hoped that people will follow his lead and come forward to help.

Once patients get hospitalised in the city, finding food and accommodation becomes a major problem for relatives, as hotels, restaurants, eateries and lodges are shut in light of the curbs.

On seeing this, Padile converted his well-equipped wedding hall into a rest house and started providing breakfast, tea and meals for free.

''My father is undergoing treatment at a hospital near the wedding venue. The night after he was admitted to the hospital, I stayed in a place from where I had to flee, and I found help at the wedding hall,'' said Jayant Kulkarni, a farmer from Chakur.

At least 100 have been housed and fed at Padile's wedding hall, it was stated.

In similar gesture, a group of youngsters have been providing meals to relatives of COVID-19 patients admitted in 10 hospitals every day.

As many as 500 people are being fed by the team of youngsters, who visit 10 designated COVID-19 hospitals in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could possibly evade immune response and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Re...

Netherlands won't ease lockdown further until at least mid May

The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as COVID-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government said on Saturday.We are pas...

Pak to reduce inbound international flights to contain coronavirus spread: NCOC

Pakistan has decided to reduce the inbound international flights up to 20 per cent of the current numbers from May 5 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, authorities said on Saturday.The National Command ...

Soccer-Estudiantes agree to sell teenage winger Sarmiento to Man City

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Estudiantes to sign 18-year-old winger Dario Sarmiento, the Argentina top division club said in a statement httpswww.estudiantesdelaplata.comsarmiento-al-manchester-city. Estudiantes announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021