Mayawati urges all state governments to make third phase of COVID vaccination drive successful

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:54 IST
Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday urged all state governments to rise above party politics and work towards making the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which will cover people in the 18-44 age group, successful.

The third phase of the vaccination drive rolled out in the country on Saturday. However, some states have delayed the start of the phase due to the shortage of vaccines.

''The COVID vaccination programme for people above the age of 18 started today and all (state) governments must rise above party politics and earnestly help in making the programme successful,'' Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi, adding that the country and the public expect this.

She called on the wealthy to take part in the vaccination drive and ''show the same magnanimity in helping the Centre and state governments that they show in funding political parties through electoral bonds''.

The BSP chief also praised the countries that have come forward to help India.

This may help to slightly improve the situation in the country, Mayawati said.

India's daily COVID-19 cases reached a record high of 4,01,993 on Saturday, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,91,64,969. The death toll climbed to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

