Left Menu

PMO directs installation of 150 ventilators at ITBP COVID centre in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:59 IST
PMO directs installation of 150 ventilators at ITBP COVID centre in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has provided 150 medical ventilator machines from the PM CARES fund to a Delhi-based COVID care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials said on Saturday.

Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the PM, has written in this context to the Union Health Ministry, as per a copy of the letter provided by ITBP officials.

The 150 ventilators, equipped with global positioning system (GPS), will be installed at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) that began operating on April 26 at the Radha Soami Beas campus in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area.

The ITBP, a border guarding force, has been entrusted to run the centre with the administrative support and funding of the state government.

The SPCCC was opened by the Centre on Delhi government's request in view of the recent massive surge in coronavirus infections in the national capital.

The PMO letter stated that the ventilators will be made available from the PM CARES Trust Fund on a loan basis of six months now, which if necessary, may be extended further on review.

The life-saving equipment will be used to address the ''needs of critical patients'' at the SPCCC, it said, adding that the request seeking these equipments was made by ITBP chief S S Deswal.

The PMO also directed the Health Ministry to ''organise immediate installation'' of the ventilators at the facility that has a total of 500 oxygen beds and provide ''necessary training for the use of these ventilators may also be organised by the selected vendor''.

The SPCCC, at present, does not have ventilators or ICU, and following a slow pace of admissions almost 400 COVID-19 patients have been admitted here as per latest data.

The ITBP, early this week, had flagged that it was not able to admit the full capacity of patients at this facility due to ''limited'' supply of oxygen and had asked the Delhi government to enhance its flow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could possibly evade immune response and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Re...

Eight COVID-19 patients die in Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage

Eight COVID-19 patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital on Saturday due to shortage of oxygen, a senior hospital official said. Six COVID patients died in the ICU ward and two in the main ward due to oxygen shortage today. We could not save t...

Netherlands won't ease lockdown further until at least mid May

The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as COVID-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government said on Saturday.We are pas...

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: NIA disputes US firm's report

The National Investigation Agency has disputed a forensic report by a US firm which suggested that electronic evidence had been planted on the computer device belonging to activist Rona Wilson, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021