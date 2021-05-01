Left Menu

SpiceHealth starts walk-in RT-PCR testing in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:05 IST
SpiceHealth starts walk-in RT-PCR testing in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai

SpiceHealth has started walk-in RT-PCR testing at multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram, a statement issued by the company said on Saturday.

Till now, SpiceHealth's laboratories in these cities were conducting RT-PCR tests on samples collected from home.

An RT-PCR test shows if a person has been infected with COVID-19 or not.

SpiceJet's promoters Ajay Singh and Avani Singh own SpiceHealth.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of RT-PCR tests, medical oxygen and beds.

In a press release, SpiceHealth said its walk-in RT-PCR testing facility is available at various locations in Delhi, including at the fruit market in Azadpur Mandi (near gate no. 5), Government Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Sector 6, Dwarka and School Of Excellence in Sector 23, Rohini.

In Gurugram, the walk-in tests are available at Spice Healthcare Private Limited at Begumpur Khatola and at 321, Udyog Vihar, Phase IV.

In Mumbai, the tests are being conducted at multiple places such as the COVID Jumbo Centre, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East) and opposite the office of Assistant Commissioner Of Police, Special Executive Magistrate Office, Andheri Division (East).

India registered a single-day rise of over four lakh COVID-19 cases, while the death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The country's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the number of active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. PTI DSP RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine to buy extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

Ukraine has signed a contract with Pfizer for an additional 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, brining the total number of doses to 20 million, President Volodymyr Zelenskiys office said on Saturday. We signed a contract. Hence, w...

Gymnast Pranati gets Asian quota, to compete at Tokyo Olympics

India gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.The 26-year-old from West Bengal is...

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased.This seasons religious holid...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Myanmar protesters march three months after coup U.N. warns of standstillProtesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021