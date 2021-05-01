SpiceHealth starts walk-in RT-PCR testing in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai

SpiceHealth has started walk-in RT-PCR testing at multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram, a statement issued by the company said on Saturday.

Till now, SpiceHealth's laboratories in these cities were conducting RT-PCR tests on samples collected from home.

An RT-PCR test shows if a person has been infected with COVID-19 or not.

SpiceJet's promoters Ajay Singh and Avani Singh own SpiceHealth.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of RT-PCR tests, medical oxygen and beds.

In a press release, SpiceHealth said its walk-in RT-PCR testing facility is available at various locations in Delhi, including at the fruit market in Azadpur Mandi (near gate no. 5), Government Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Sector 6, Dwarka and School Of Excellence in Sector 23, Rohini.

In Gurugram, the walk-in tests are available at Spice Healthcare Private Limited at Begumpur Khatola and at 321, Udyog Vihar, Phase IV.

In Mumbai, the tests are being conducted at multiple places such as the COVID Jumbo Centre, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East) and opposite the office of Assistant Commissioner Of Police, Special Executive Magistrate Office, Andheri Division (East).

India registered a single-day rise of over four lakh COVID-19 cases, while the death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The country's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the number of active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. PTI DSP RC

