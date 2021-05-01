Left Menu

Eight COVID-19 patients die in Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage

Eight COVID-19 patients died in Delhi's Batra Hospital on Saturday due to shortage of oxygen, a senior hospital official said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:06 IST
Eight COVID-19 patients die in Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage
Dr SCL Gupta, Medical Director of Batra Hospital speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Eight COVID-19 patients died in Delhi's Batra Hospital on Saturday due to shortage of oxygen, a senior hospital official said. "Six COVID patients died in the ICU ward and two in the main ward due to oxygen shortage today. We could not save them after making efforts. Since this wave hit the country, we have been demanding oxygen from the government," Dr SCL Gupta, Medical Director of Batra Hospital told ANI.

"Our executive director is in regular touch with government officers concerned and has been updating them about our oxygen stock. INOX and Goel, two oxygen suppliers supply us oxygen. Neither of them pick up call," he added. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that the lives of the eight patients could have been saved and demanded that Delhi should be given its quota of oxygen.

He said Delhi needs 976 tonnes oxygen but only 312 tonnes oxygen was provided yesterday. "This news is very painful. Their lives could have been saved by giving them oxygen on time. Delhi should be given its quota of oxygen. The deaths of our own people cannot be seen anymore. Delhi requires 976 tonnes of oxygen and yesterday only 312 tonnes of oxygen was given. How should Delhi breathe in such low oxygen?" Kejriwal said.

Hospitals in the national capital are grappling with acute shortage of oxygen due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Delhi recorded 375 COVID-19 deaths and over 27,000 new cases with a positivity rate of 32.69 per cent on Friday. It was the ninth consecutive day the city saw daily fatalities of over 300. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

