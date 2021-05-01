Left Menu

Centre allocates additional 25 MT medical oxygen to Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:13 IST
Centre allocates additional 25 MT medical oxygen to Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Centre has allocated an additional 25 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Haryana on the request of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

With the additional supply, Haryana's quota for medical oxygen has increased to 257 MT, said an official spokesperson here on Saturday.

Keeping in view the sudden increase in demand for medical oxygen in the hospitals across the state, Khattar had urged the Central government to increase the oxygen supply quota of the state after which an additional 25 MT of medical oxygen has been added, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, tankers carrying additional oxygen quota for Haryana from Bhubaneswar and Rourkela plants will also be reaching the state by Saturday.

After this, there would be no shortage of medical oxygen in the state, said the spokesperson.

While ensuring an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen throughout the state, the CM has been conducting back-to-back meetings with senior officers of every district and directing the officers concerned to make the state's quota of medical oxygen available to the public at the earliest, said the spokesperson.

Two oxygen tankers were airlifted to Bhubaneswar on Thursday and two more were airlifted on Friday. Once these oxygen tankers arrive, it is expected that there will be enough oxygen in Haryana, the spokesperson further said.

Haryana on Friday registered a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases and fatalities with the state recording its biggest single-day jump of 98 deaths, raising the toll to 4,216, while 13,833 fresh infections pushed the tally to 4,87,978.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjana Sanghi launches 'Here to Hear' initiative to provide free mental health support amid pandemic

Actor Sanjana Sanghi on Saturday announced the launch of her mental health campaign Here to Hear to address and provide free mental aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID- 19 pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health and the...

Ukraine to buy extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

Ukraine has signed a contract with Pfizer for an additional 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, brining the total number of doses to 20 million, President Volodymyr Zelenskiys office said on Saturday. We signed a contract. Hence, w...

Gymnast Pranati gets Asian quota, to compete at Tokyo Olympics

India gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.The 26-year-old from West Bengal is...

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased.This seasons religious holid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021