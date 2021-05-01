Centre allocates additional 25 MT medical oxygen to Haryana

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Centre has allocated an additional 25 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Haryana on the request of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

With the additional supply, Haryana's quota for medical oxygen has increased to 257 MT, said an official spokesperson here on Saturday.

Keeping in view the sudden increase in demand for medical oxygen in the hospitals across the state, Khattar had urged the Central government to increase the oxygen supply quota of the state after which an additional 25 MT of medical oxygen has been added, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, tankers carrying additional oxygen quota for Haryana from Bhubaneswar and Rourkela plants will also be reaching the state by Saturday.

After this, there would be no shortage of medical oxygen in the state, said the spokesperson.

While ensuring an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen throughout the state, the CM has been conducting back-to-back meetings with senior officers of every district and directing the officers concerned to make the state's quota of medical oxygen available to the public at the earliest, said the spokesperson.

Two oxygen tankers were airlifted to Bhubaneswar on Thursday and two more were airlifted on Friday. Once these oxygen tankers arrive, it is expected that there will be enough oxygen in Haryana, the spokesperson further said.

Haryana on Friday registered a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases and fatalities with the state recording its biggest single-day jump of 98 deaths, raising the toll to 4,216, while 13,833 fresh infections pushed the tally to 4,87,978.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)