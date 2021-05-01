Maha: BJP MLA, friends set up 100-bed COVID-19 facility
We have received one ventilator at present, he told PTI.Bamb said he and his friends raised Rs 1.5 crore funds to set up the facility.PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:16 IST
A BJP MLA in Maharashtra on Saturday said he and his friends have set up a 100-bed COVID- 19 treatment facility at a village in Aurangabad district.
Legislator Prashant Bamb, who represents the Gangapur constituency in the district, said this facility established at Lasur Station village in Gangapur tehsil came into operation on April 30.
''Thirty-two patients were admitted within three hours of its launch. The 100-bed facility includes 22 ICU beds. We have received one ventilator at present,'' he told PTI.
Bamb said he and his friends raised Rs 1.5 crore funds to set up the facility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
