Left Menu

Thane: Registration of pvt COVID-19 hospital cancelled for lapses

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:25 IST
Thane: Registration of pvt COVID-19 hospital cancelled for lapses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The registration of a hospital in Thane was cancelled by civic authorities for the alleged over-charging of COVID-19 patients as well as other irregularities.

Thane Municipal Corporation medical officer of health Dr Charudatta Shinde on Saturday said the facility, after the cancellation of its registration, will have to stop admitting new patients and shift those undergoing treatment to other hospitals within two days.

Thane-Palghar MNS chief Avinash Jadhav, who filed a complaint against the hospital with civic authorities, alleged it was overcharging patients, and in one case seized the autorickshaw of a patient after he made part payment of a bill of over Rs 3 lakh by cheque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjana Sanghi launches 'Here to Hear' initiative to provide free mental health support amid pandemic

Actor Sanjana Sanghi on Saturday announced the launch of her mental health campaign Here to Hear to address and provide free mental aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID- 19 pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health and the...

Ukraine to buy extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

Ukraine has signed a contract with Pfizer for an additional 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, brining the total number of doses to 20 million, President Volodymyr Zelenskiys office said on Saturday. We signed a contract. Hence, w...

Gymnast Pranati gets Asian quota, to compete at Tokyo Olympics

India gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.The 26-year-old from West Bengal is...

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased.This seasons religious holid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021