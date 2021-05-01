Left Menu

Vaccine campaign begins amid virus surge in rebel-held Syria

Syria supplies of oxygen are depleted and its hospitals were already overwhelmed from 10 years of conflict and deteriorating health care services.The AstraZeneca vaccines were delivered to the rebel-controlled area through a border crossing with Turkey, the northwestern territorys only gateway to the outside world.

PTI | Idlib | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:33 IST
Vaccine campaign begins amid virus surge in rebel-held Syria
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A COVID-19 vaccine campaign kicked off in Syria's last rebel-held enclave on Saturday, with a 45-year-old front-line nurse becoming the first to receive an UN-secured jab. Nizar Fattouh, a nurse in Ibn Sina Hospital in Idlib city, received one of 53,800 AstraZeneca vaccines delivered to northwest Syria through Turkey on April 21. The vaccines come amid a new surge of infections in the war-torn country. Syria supplies of oxygen are depleted and its hospitals were already overwhelmed from 10 years of conflict and deteriorating health care services.

The AstraZeneca vaccines were delivered to the rebel-controlled area through a border crossing with Turkey, the northwestern territory's only gateway to the outside world. Idlib health official Yasser Najib said the jabs were provided through the UN-led COVAX program for the world's poor and developing nations.

He said the vaccination campaign will last 21 working days, starting Saturday in two of the enclave's largest hospitals. On Monday, the campaign will unfold in other health centers, Najib said. He said the small quantity will prioritize health care workers and aid personnel who are on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus. Infections among health care workers in the enclave have been high, accounting for as many as 30 per cent of confirmed cases at one point. There are over 21,000 confirmed infections in the rebel-held enclave, home to 4 million people, most of them displaced from different parts of Syria by the conflict. At least 641 have died in the area from COVID-19 related complications. The conflict has subsided in the area, but outbreaks of violence are still reported. Syria has been divided by the war so vaccinations in government-controlled areas, nearly 60 per cent of the country's territory, are managed and take place separately. The Syrian government has secured 200,000 vaccines through the UN-led program but also has obtained doses from China, Russia and the United Arab Emirates. A limited inoculation campaign had also begun in government-controlled areas that are experiencing increased pressure on hospitals. In the Kurdish-controlled northeast, authorities announced this week they will extend a partial lockdown amid a surge in infections. The one-week extension comes as an international aid group warned of oxygen shortages in the region.

Northeast Syria, administered by a Kurdish-led authority, doesn't have a separate inoculation program and is dependent on Damascus for testing for the virus and for vaccinations. The local health department reported 123 new cases and 14 deaths in the region, which is home to nearly 4 million people and borders Turkey and Iraq. The new cases raise to nearly 15,800 the total registered coronavirus cases in the region, including 571 deaths.

The World Health Organization has said the vaccination campaign in Syria aims to inoculate 20 per cent of the total population residing in the country by the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjana Sanghi launches 'Here to Hear' initiative to provide free mental health support amid pandemic

Actor Sanjana Sanghi on Saturday announced the launch of her mental health campaign Here to Hear to address and provide free mental aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID- 19 pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health and the...

Ukraine to buy extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

Ukraine has signed a contract with Pfizer for an additional 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, brining the total number of doses to 20 million, President Volodymyr Zelenskiys office said on Saturday. We signed a contract. Hence, w...

Gymnast Pranati gets Asian quota, to compete at Tokyo Olympics

India gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.The 26-year-old from West Bengal is...

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased.This seasons religious holid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021