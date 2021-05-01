Postpone scheduled marriage events: Gehlot tells people as COVID cases surge in state

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to people to postpone scheduled marriage events in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

''I appeal to those people who have weddings during this horrific second wave of Corona to postpone their marriage. Right now, everyone is worried about corona than happiness of marriage,'' he tweeted.

Gehlot said that to overcome this pandemic, it is necessary to break the chain of the infection, which will not be possible if the crowd gathers during weddings.

The state government has declared "lockdown-like public discipline guidelines" from May 3-17, 2021 and according them, only 31 people will be allowed to attend a marriage ceremony. The function can last for three hours.

Under this, prior information about the date, venue, time and place of the wedding ceremony has to be given to the sub-divisional magistrate concerned by email, along with the list of guests who will attend the function. No guest other than the list will be allowed, as per the guidelines.

Without a prior notice, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be levied for organising a marriage ceremony and not keeping social distancing, and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for having more than 31 guests, it said.

Gehlot again appealed to the Centre to make coronavirus vaccination free for all.

''Starting today, people over the age of 18 years are starting to get the Corona vaccine. I again request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare free corona vaccine available to everyone, including this age group, so that more and more people can get vaccinated as soon as possible,'' he tweeted.

