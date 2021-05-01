Left Menu

Postpone scheduled marriage events: Gehlot tells people as COVID cases surge in state

Right now, everyone is worried about corona than happiness of marriage, he tweeted.Gehlot said that to overcome this pandemic, it is necessary to break the chain of the infection, which will not be possible if the crowd gathers during weddings.The state government has declared lockdown-like public discipline guidelines from May 3-17, 2021 and according them, only 31 people will be allowed to attend a marriage ceremony.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:49 IST
Postpone scheduled marriage events: Gehlot tells people as COVID cases surge in state
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to people to postpone scheduled marriage events in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

''I appeal to those people who have weddings during this horrific second wave of Corona to postpone their marriage. Right now, everyone is worried about corona than happiness of marriage,'' he tweeted.

Gehlot said that to overcome this pandemic, it is necessary to break the chain of the infection, which will not be possible if the crowd gathers during weddings.

The state government has declared "lockdown-like public discipline guidelines" from May 3-17, 2021 and according them, only 31 people will be allowed to attend a marriage ceremony. The function can last for three hours.

Under this, prior information about the date, venue, time and place of the wedding ceremony has to be given to the sub-divisional magistrate concerned by email, along with the list of guests who will attend the function. No guest other than the list will be allowed, as per the guidelines.

Without a prior notice, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be levied for organising a marriage ceremony and not keeping social distancing, and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for having more than 31 guests, it said.

Gehlot again appealed to the Centre to make coronavirus vaccination free for all.

''Starting today, people over the age of 18 years are starting to get the Corona vaccine. I again request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare free corona vaccine available to everyone, including this age group, so that more and more people can get vaccinated as soon as possible,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Myanmar protesters march three months after coup; India's daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Myanmar protesters march three months after coup U.N. warns of standstillProtesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transi...

Sanjana Sanghi launches 'Here to Hear' initiative to provide free mental health support amid pandemic

Actor Sanjana Sanghi on Saturday announced the launch of her mental health campaign Here to Hear to address and provide free mental aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID- 19 pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health and the...

Ukraine to buy extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

Ukraine has signed a contract with Pfizer for an additional 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, brining the total number of doses to 20 million, President Volodymyr Zelenskiys office said on Saturday. We signed a contract. Hence, w...

Gymnast Pranati gets Asian quota, to compete at Tokyo Olympics

India gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.The 26-year-old from West Bengal is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021