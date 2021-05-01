Maha: 100-bed COVID-19 hospital inaugurated in Latur

Maha: 100-bed COVID-19 hospital inaugurated in LaturPTI | Latur | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:06 IST
A 100-bed COVID-19 facility began functioning in Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday amid a rise in cases here, officials said.
The facility, set up in the premises of the Shri Siddheshwar and Ratneshwar Temple, has 60 oxygenated beds, while provision for 20 ventilator beds would be made soon, they added.
The hospital, to be operated by Latur Municipal Corporation, was inaugurated by Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh, also Congress MLA from Latur city.
