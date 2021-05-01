Left Menu

Portugal extends COVID-19 air travel curbs until mid-May

They must then quarantine for 14 days. People from countries where the incidence rate is 150 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, such as next-door Spain and Germany, can also travel by plane to Portugal only for essential reasons.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:22 IST
Portugal extends COVID-19 air travel curbs until mid-May

Portugal said on Saturday it was extending until May 16 flight restrictions that stop non-essential travel from countries with high coronavirus incidence rates, including Brazil and India -- a new addition to the list. Travellers from countries where 500 or more cases per 100,000 people have been reported over a 14-day period -- which also include South Africa, France and the Netherlands, among others -- can only enter Portugal if they have a valid reason, such as for work or healthcare, the government said. They must then quarantine for 14 days.

People from countries where the incidence rate is 150 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, such as next-door Spain and Germany, can also travel by plane to Portugal only for essential reasons. They will have to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure for Portugal. Those without a test will have to take one upon arrival and wait for the result at the airport.

The extension of air travel restrictions came on the same day most of Portugal moved to the final phase of a gradual easing of rules imposed in January to tackle what was then the world's worst COVID-19 surge. As infections dropped sharply, lockdown restrictions started to be eased in mid-March. Schools, restaurants and cafes, shopping malls, museums and other non-essential services have since reopened, but under strict rules to reduce contagion risk.

Portugal's 1,200-km-long land border with Spain also reopened on Saturday after more than three months of restrictions and border checks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Myanmar protesters march three months after coup; India's daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Myanmar protesters march three months after coup U.N. warns of standstillProtesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transi...

Sanjana Sanghi launches 'Here to Hear' initiative to provide free mental health support amid pandemic

Actor Sanjana Sanghi on Saturday announced the launch of her mental health campaign Here to Hear to address and provide free mental aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID- 19 pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health and the...

Ukraine to buy extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

Ukraine has signed a contract with Pfizer for an additional 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, brining the total number of doses to 20 million, President Volodymyr Zelenskiys office said on Saturday. We signed a contract. Hence, w...

Gymnast Pranati gets Asian quota, to compete at Tokyo Olympics

India gymnast Pranati Nayak, who had claimed a bronze in vault at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships in 2019, is set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying through the continental quota.The 26-year-old from West Bengal is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021