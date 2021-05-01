Left Menu

Haryana issues directions to not call vulnerable persons, pregnant women, Divyangjan for work

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:24 IST
Amid a second surge of COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government on Saturday said it has decided that employees with severe disabilities, vulnerable persons and pregnant women shall not be called for duty, even if they are engaged in essential services.

According to the decision, if required, they can work from home provided they have the necessary infrastructure.

This exemption will remain in force till further orders, according to a government statement.

“Keeping in view the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic and with an aim to break the infection chain and safety of persons of certain categories the government has issued detailed preventive measures for protection and safety of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan), vulnerable persons and pregnant women,” said the statement.

Employees of the age of 50 years or above, and those suffering from hypertension, blood pressure, heart or lung disease, cancer and other chronic diseases that are at high risk of developing a serious illness shall not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public, it said.

Similarly, all pregnant women employees whether regular, contractual, outsourced, daily wage or ad-hoc are also advised to work from home, it further said.

As there is a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, it is imperative to put in place strict measures to prevent the virus from spreading. Therefore, these instructions may be brought to the notice of all persons concerned for strict compliance, it said.

