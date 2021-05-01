Left Menu

IAF airlifts 3 oxygen containers from Singapore to Panagarh in Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:29 IST
IAF airlifts 3 oxygen containers from Singapore to Panagarh in Bengal

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted three empty oxygen containers from Singapore to the Panagarh airbase in West Bengal on Saturday, according to an official statement.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of oxygen and beds.

''Today, the IAF has employed an IL -76 transport aircraft to carry three empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore for Panagarh,'' the statement noted.

India's daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the number of active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Since April 23, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of oxygen, needed in treating COVID-19 patients.

Along with oxygen containers, the IAF has transported essential medicines as well as equipment required by COVID hospitals in various parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Indian scientists flag virus mutations; Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could evade immune responseA forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some sa...

Lockdown in Delhi extended by one week: Delhi CM

In view of the surge in Covid cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the lockdown in Delhi by one week. Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week, tweeted Delhi CM. Hence, a lockdown will be in place til...

12 COVID-19 patients, including doctor, die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage

Twelve COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died allegedly due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday. Once a patient is pushed to the edge without the support of oxygen, it is ...

World News Roundup: Myanmar protesters march three months after coup; India's daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Myanmar protesters march three months after coup U.N. warns of standstillProtesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021