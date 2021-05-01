MP: Rise in number of COVID-19 beds in Indore as cases surge

Indore, Madhya Pradesh's worst coronavirus-hit district, will soon get a 100-bed COVID-19 facility as part of the state government's initiative to ramp up health infrastructure to tackle the surge in cases.

A COVID-19 block with 100 beds is coming up on the fifth and sixth floors of the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and it is likely to start functioning from Monday or Tuesday, Indore Guardian Minister Tulsiram Silawat told reporters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 centre on Khandwa road doubled its treatment capacity from 600 beds to 1,200 beds during the day, the facility's in charge Vivek Shrotri said.

Some 7,500 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment were occupied currently in the district, a health official added.

Indore has a caseload of 1,12,672, including 1,147 deaths.

